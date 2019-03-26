A Turkish employee of the US Consulate in Istanbul appeared in court on Tuesday charged with espionage and attempting to overthrow the Turkish government in a case that has frayed ties between the two NATO allies.

The trial of Metin Topuz, a translator and fixer for the Drug Enforcement Agency at the consulate, opened in Istanbul nearly a year and a half after his arrest in October 2017.

He has been held in pre-trial detention since then.

In early February, a court committed Topuz to trial after accepting a 78-page indictment alleging Topuz had "very intense contacts" with police officers who led a 2013 corruption investigation involving top government officials and their families.

The government has termed that investigation an attempted "judicial coup" that was carried out by US-based Turkish cleric Fetullah Gulen and his followers whose movement also attempted to overthrow the Turkish government in July 2016.

Topuz, 59, denies the allegations. He faces a life sentence if convicted.

"I would never have thought I'd be blamed for my translation work," Topuz said.

Topuz's detention contributed to the suspension of bilateral visa services between the US and Turkey for more than two months in 2017 and is one of several contentious issues that have increased tensions between Ankara and Washington in recent years.

They include US support for the YPG/PKK terror group in Syria, and Washington's refusal to extradite Gulen for trial in the wake of the 2016 coup attempt.

Among the 30 complainants against Topuz are Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and former ministers.

Topuz began working at the consulate in 1982 as a switchboard operator and was promoted to work as an assistant and translator to the DEA's US personnel in Turkey a decade later.

"During my 25 years of work with the DEA, I have met many police officers and public officials, exchanging numbers and business cards," Topuz said in his trial testimony.