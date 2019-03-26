On a bustling commercial street in the heart of Fatih, the district known as old Istanbul, Abu Ahmed (who withheld his first name) ushers children out of his store as he offers passers-by a taste of his Syrian-style baqlawa (a Turkish pastry filled with nuts).

The father of five, who moved to Istanbul four years ago after failing to make ends meet in Lebanon, says life in the vibrant, bustling city is a stark contrast to his darker days in Beirut.

“It’s not that we were treated particularly badly (although we were far from welcomed), but the economy there is so bad that no matter what we did, we couldn’t keep afloat with what we were making,” he says. “Even the Lebanese are hardly surviving. The country is in turmoil. Here, by contrast, we can trade normally, while enjoying a dignified standard of living. We don’t feel like beggars but like normal human beings."

Syrians have suffered far and wide in neighbouring Greece, Jordan and Lebanon since fleeing the civil war, which has killed more than 400,000 people since it began in 2011 (although some human rights watchdogs put the figure at 570,000).

Turkey is home to more than four million refugees of various nationalities, most of them Syrian and 600,000 of them in Istanbul alone.

According to World Bank estimates, Turkey has spent more than $30 billion to ensure Syrians are housed and set up.

This is in stark contrast to the plight of refugees in Jordan, where systematic measures have been taken since 2011 to make life harder for expats opening businesses after Iraqis and Syrians poured into the country over the course of a decade.

Indeed, the neighbouring country, which faces economic collapse and recently saw a mass wave of protests in response to the increasing prices of basic commodities, has quelled the up-and-coming immigrant Syrian economy in recent years.

Perhaps even more alarming is the seldom-reported fact that Syrians, many of them affluent businessmen, doctors and teachers who have lived in the country since as far back as the 1980s, were given refugee status on their official documentation when the crisis broke out.

Umm Nael, who owns a non-profit organisation in Amman that makes clothes for the less fortunate (and who also declined to share her first name), says this drove many to sell their longstanding businesses and move to Turkey.

“These people had lived there for decades,” she says. “Quite astonishingly, they redirected their revenues into Turkey, and very simply within a year, they had acquired citizenship and homes. It’s hard to imagine that four decades in a country yields nothing, while one year in another can do wonders. Suffice to say that you can own a house in Turkey, whereas you can’t in virtually any Arab country.”

Umm Nael laments the fact that authorities increased the price of water three-fold in her building in an attempt to deter Syrians and other refugees from keeping their businesses open.