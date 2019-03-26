With two weeks left until the general elections, Israel’s military offensive on Gaza seems to have started. A series of air strikes have been carried out throughout Gaza damaging houses and public property in Gaza.

Around seven Palestinian civilians have been wounded in Israeli strikes.

The latest military escalation comes in response to what Israeli army officials say was a long-range rocket fired from southern Gaza that landed on a house in Tel Aviv, wounding 7 Israelis from the same family.

Palestinian resistance groups, namely Hamas, retaliated by firing a barrage of home-made rockets and projectiles at Israeli targets.

The rocket was the third in ten days fired from Gaza that hit Tel Aviv, two cities located along the Mediterranean, some 93 kilometres apart.

Following the dramatic move, reserves were called, and reinforcements were sent to the Gaza border, deploying at least two infantry and armoured brigades.

The deployment included setting up more “Iron Dome” missile Defence systems in different cities to intercept Palestinian projectiles. Bomb shelters were opened across the country.

The belligerent rhetoric among Israeli officials especially those who oppose Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu became louder, with some war hawks calling for powerful retaliation while some accused Netanyahu of submitting to Hamas rockets.

Netanyahu is under extreme pressure to respond with full force and regain the so-called “power of deference”. He has accumulated too many unfulfilled promises of crushing Palestinian resistance groups, mainly Hamas.

The incident caught Israel by surprise and caused panic among Israeli officials, particularly to Netanyahu himself, who cut short his visit to Washington where he met Trump. It’s clear that the rocket spoiled his visit after received a gift from US President Donald Trump; recognising Israel’s 'sovereignty' over the occupied Syrian Golan Heights.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres issued a statement saying he was "gravely concerned" by the recent developments in Israel and the Gaza Strip and urged all sides to exercise maximum restraint.

Who was behind the rockets and why?

The launching of the long-range rocket came shortly after Israeli special units stormed Ketziot Prison in the Negev to contain a riot following Israel's decision to jam the signals of cell phones smuggled into its jails.