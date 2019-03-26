On March 24, Thailand held its first election after the 2014 military coup, but the electoral commission postponed the results until May 9, leaving doubts and uncertainty across the country.

The commission initially said the pro-military Palang Pracharat (People's State Power Party) had won at least 143 parliamentary seats, passing the game-changing mark of 126 seats, in a 500-member house, but as the opposition and international observers cried foul, they delayed the results.

In 2017, three years after the coup, the military crafted and implemented a new constitution, which breaks the 750-member parliament into two halves: a lower house or the House of Representatives with 500 seats and the upper house (the Senate) with 250 seats. To govern the country, the constitution says the prime minister must have a majority support, which means securing the approval of half of the parliamentarians from both houses, plus one.

The constitution however favours the military-backed parties because the entire Senate is directly appointed by the military, giving them a 250-member edge over the opposition parties.

Thailand is one of South Asia’s troubled democracies, where elected governments have been toppled by military juntas on several occasions since the country became a constitutional monarchy in 1932.

All eyes were on this election because Thais had a chance to break away from the old political dichotomy, which is heavily influenced by pro-military elites, and establish a new political order led by democratic forces.

In 2014, the junta leader Prayuth Chan-ocha, who is currently Thailand's prime minister and the leader of the Palang Pracharat (PPRP) party, ousted the country’s democratically-elected government led by Yingluck Shinawatra, the then-leader of Pheu Thai (For Thais Party). The ousted party came second in March 24 polls after the electoral commission's initial projections suggested that PPRP was leading in the popular vote.

“Pueu Thai seems to have the widest support among people, though Palang Pracharat will probably remain in control,” Patinya Ambuel, a Thai-American political analyst and writer, told TRT World. “At the moment, it seems that Prayuth will remain prime minister, but it will be a very unstable government with a strong and uncompromising opposition.”

The Thai military establishment maintained its hold on the country's politics after the Prayuth-led coup seized power, but pro-democratic forces have a majority in the House of Representatives. As a result, Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha may soon find himself politically cornered.

While the constitution heavily favours military-backed forces, it still has clauses that give weight to a lower house majority to pass any legislation and particularly, the country’s budget. As a result, Prayuth will need significant support from the parliamentarians who are not bound to follow the army's diktats.

What will happen next?

The unofficial results of elections show that the PPRP has already secured enough seats to form a government, gaining more than 140 seats. But the opposition forces reject the results, citing irregularities and voter fraud.

The electoral commission also indicated that there had been several errors in terms of gathering polling data. The ambiguous picture emerging from the poll results could embolden the opposition against the military-backed establishment.

Sudarat Keyuraphan, Pheu Thai’s prime ministerial candidate, said the party will legally challenge the elections results.

“These affect the nation’s credibility and the people’s trust,” Sudarat said.

Independent observers also criticise the elections, calling them “deeply flawed.”

Thai-American political expert Ambuel echoes the opposition's view on the credibility of the elections.