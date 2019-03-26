Pakistan's former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was released on Tuesday following bail granted by the top court.

Footage aired on Geo News showed Sharif waving from his vehicle to hundreds of supporters who had gathered outside Kot Lakhpat jail after 0730 GMT (12:30 am) in the city of Lahore to welcome him.

Pakistan's Supreme Court agreed on Tuesday to release jailed Sharif on bail for six weeks to receive medical treatment but said he would not be allowed to leave the country.

Sharif is serving a seven-year sentence imposed last year for failing to disclose the source of income that allowed him to acquire the Al Azizia Steel Mills in Saudi Arabia. He has appealed.

The sentence would be suspended for six weeks from the date of Sharif's release, Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khosa said.

"In these six weeks he shall not be allowed to leave Pakistan," he said, reading the order, and added that Sharif would be expected to surrender voluntarily at the end of the bail term.

Three-time premier Sharif, who was disqualified from holding political office for life, has been suffering from a heart condition and kidney problems and has been admitted to hospital. A previous bail appeal was rejected last month.