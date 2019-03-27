An air strike killed seven people at a Save the Children-supported hospital on Tuesday as Yemenis rallied to show support for the Houthi movement on the fourth anniversary of a war that has killed thousands and pushed the country to the brink of starvation.

The hospital in a rural area of northwest Yemen was hit by an air strike on Tuesday killing seven people and wounding eight others, Save the Children said.

The international aid organisation, which supports the hospital, said in a statement sent to the Associated Press that four of those killed were children and two adults remain unaccounted for.

Save The Children said a missile struck a petrol station near the entrance to Kitaf rural hospital, about kilometres from the city of Saada at 0630 GMT (9:30 am local time) on Tuesday.

"The missile was said to have landed within 50 metres of the facility's main building," it said.

The organisation said the hospital had been open for half an hour and many patients and staff were arriving on a busy morning.

Among the dead were a health worker and the worker's two children and a security guard, it said.

Yemeni children at risk

Save the Children, which reported earlier this week that 37 Yemeni children a month had been killed or injured by foreign bombs in the last year, demanded an urgent investigation into the attack.

Helle Thorning-Schmidt, the organisation's chief executive, said: "We are shocked and appalled by this outrageous attack."

"Innocent children and health workers have lost their lives in what appears to been an indiscriminate attack on a hospital in a densely populated civilian area," she said. "Attacks like these are a breach of international law."