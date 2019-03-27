Democratic Representative Ilhan Omar, a freshman legislator from Minnesota, criticised Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday, saying the focus of his speech at this year’s American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) conference in Washington, DC was on her.

"At this year’s AIPAC conference, the topic PM Netanyahu chose to focus on was…me," Omar said on Twitter.

Netanyahu devoted a paragraph of his speech to the lawmaker while only mentioning last October’s mass shooting at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania with a single word.

"Take it from this Benjamin: it's not about the Benjamins," Netanyahu said. "The reason the people of America support Israel is not because they want our money, it's because they share our values."

Netanyahu, addressing a Washington convention of the pro-Israel lobby group AIPAC, said via satellite from Tel Aviv: "Some people will just never get it. They'll never understand why the vast majority of Americans - Jews and non-Jews alike - support Israel."

He did not mention Omar by name.

A tweet in February by Omar was widely seen as echoing an anti-Semitic slur that Jews and groups such as AIPAC influence governments through money.

"It's all about the Benjamins baby," Omar wrote, using a slang term for $100 bills. She subsequently apologised, saying she was grateful for "Jewish allies and colleagues who are educating me on the painful history" of anti-Semitic references.

A few hours after Netanyahu's speech, Omar responded on Twitter: "This from a man facing indictments for bribery and other crimes in three separate public corruption affairs. Next!"