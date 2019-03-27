The death toll from Saturday’s attack by unknown gunmen on villagers in central Mali has risen to 157, a government spokesman said on Tuesday, confirming it as one of the worst recent atrocities in a country beset by ethnic violence.

The attack took place as a UN Security Council mission was visiting the West African gold-producing country to seek solutions to violence that has killed hundreds of civilians last year and is spreading across West Africa’s Sahel region.

An official from a nearby town said on Saturday that armed men, dressed as traditional Donzo hunters, attacked villages populated by rival Fulani herders, many of whom they suspect of harbouring Daesh militants - charges the Fulani deny.

The attack came less than a week after a deadly militant assault on an army post killed at least 23 soldiers, also in Mali’s central region. That attack was claimed by an al Qaeda-affiliate.

“The official death toll is 157,” said government spokesman Amadou Kotia. Officials on Saturday said that about 134 had been killed, though they expected that number to rise.

UN team to investigate massacre