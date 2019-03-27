Some of Australia's highest-profile journalists face possible prison sentences and large media organisations could be fined after being ordered to appear in court next month for allegedly breaching a gag order on reporting about Cardinal George Pell's convictions on charges of sexually molesting two choirboys.

Reporting in any format accessible from Australia about the former Vatican economy chief's convictions in a Melbourne court in December was banned by a judge's suppression order that was only lifted in February.

Such suppression orders are common in the Australian and British judicial systems, and breaches can result in jail terms.

But the enormous international interest in a criminal trial with global ramifications has highlighted the difficulty in enforcing such orders in the digital world.

Right to a fair trial versus public's right to know

Following Pell's conviction in December, newspapers such as The New York Times and The Washington Post published details of the case outside Australia, arguing that a judge in one country cannot make law for the world.

A number of Australian newspapers and media organisations then ran headlines complaining that they were being censored and warning Australians they were not able to report a story that was in the public interest.

The Associated Press had a reporter in the court during Pell's trial and abided by the suppression order. AP reported full details of the case and published photographs and video as soon as the order was lifted.

Like some other international media organisations with reporters in the court, AP has Australia-based staff who could have been as exposed to prosecution for breaching the order as the Australian media.

36 journalist and media face possible prosecution

The Victoria state Supreme Court confirmed on Tuesday that an unprecedented 23 journalists, producers and broadcasters as well as 13 media organisations that employ them have been summoned to appear on April 15 for a preliminary hearing on breaches of the suppression order against reporting on Pell's trials.

They include Damon Johnston, editor of Australia's largest-circulation newspaper, Herald Sun, and its owner Herald and Weekly Times. The Melbourne newspaper was criticized by Pell lawyers for running a front-page headline saying "CENSORED" following the verdict, as news of the conviction of the most senior Catholic ever charged with child sex abuse was trending on Twitter.

Top-rated Sydney radio broadcaster Ray Hadley and national morning TV program host Debra Knight are among the well-known people facing prosecution.

As soon as Pell was convicted on December 11 of oral rape and indecent acts involving two 13-year-old boys while he was archbishop of Melbourne in the 1990s, news began to spread around the world on social media.

Some overseas-based media outlets and websites also reported the verdicts, although the sparsity of detail and factual errors suggested they had little if any help from professional journalists inside the court.

Two days after the verdict, trial judge Peter Kidd convened a court hearing with Victoria state Director of Public Prosecutions Kerri Judd to set the prosecutions in motion.

"A number of very important people in the media are facing, if found guilty, the prospect of imprisonment and indeed substantial imprisonment," Kidd said during the hearing, which was suppressed for two months.

Judd then wrote more than 100 letters to journalists and media organisations advising that she intended to charge them with offenses relating to reporting on the case.