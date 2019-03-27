The European Parliament approved a new controversial directive on Tuesday aimed at modernizing copyright rules by making online platforms liable for online infringements. While hailed by EU leaders in Brussels as a progressive solution to rampant copyright theft, digital rights campaigners have criticized the passage as a “dark day for internet freedom.”

Swiftly passed through the parliament by a vote of 348 to 274, the so-called Copyright Directive set out to assure fair renumeration to newsrooms and content creators currently losing out to massive online information aggregators like Google. Opponents however have pegged the proposed legislation as not only wildly vague, but counterproductive.

The final version of the law includes two of its most controversial clauses, Articles 11 and 13, despite a last-minute proposal to remove the latter, which was rejected. Critics worry it would force technology companies to adopt automated upload filters that would restrict user freedoms. Article 11, dubbed the “link tax,” could meanwhile restrict access to news articles by charging a fee to those who merely link to them.

“The now famous upload filters are going to bring a radical change in the way we deal with the internet and it paves the way for such filters to be used in other ways,” Diego Naranjo, senior policy advisor at European Digital Rights (EDRi), an association of civil and human rights organizations from across Europe, told TRT World.

The proposal to open the text for amendments was rejected by a five-vote difference.

“We expect to see way more control on the internet and less freedom to speak freely,” he said. “This is a sad day.”

Over the weekend, tens of thousands of people protested across Europe in opposition to the reform following an intense campaign from rights activists. Marcel Kolaja, a candidate in the upcoming European elections with the Czech Pirate Party, who helped organize such demonstrations across ten cities in the Czech Republic, said the measure was the latest example of obsolete thinking on the part of the European Parliament.

“Concerning this particular directive, it is a failure of the European Commission and the Parliament to reform copyright issues. It is a weak effort across the EU that imposes even more restrictive enforcement,” he said. “This is not the way to go.”