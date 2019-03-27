On Wednesday, a Saudi coalition air strike hit a hospital in a rural area of northwest Yemen, killing seven and injuring eight others, according to the international aid organisation Save the Children, which provides support to the hospital.

“Innocent children and health workers have lost their lives in what appears to been [sic] an indiscriminate attack on a hospital in a densely populated civilian area,” said Helle Thorning-Schmidt, the organisation’s chief executive, in a statement to the Associated Press.

“Attacks like these are a breach of international law.”

This egregious attack comes on the 4th anniversary of the start of the war in Yemen and serves as a tragic, yet perfect example of the kind of misery that has been inflicted upon the Middle East’s most impoverished country by the Saudi-led coalition since 2015.

Saudi-led airstrikes have struck hospitals, wedding parties, schools, water supplies, electricity grids, seaports, sewage facilities and other critical infrastructure, which have not only killed thousands of civilians but also, coupled with the blockade, have made it the “world’s largest humanitarian crisis.”

Today, more than 20 million Yemenis are in need of urgent humanitarian assistance, which includes 10 million who are “just a step away from famine,” alongside another quarter million who are “facing catastrophic levels of hunger,” according to UN Humanitarian Chief Mark Lowcock.

The economy is in tatters, government workers go without pay, and children wander trash heaps in Yemen’s largest cities looking for scraps of rotten food to sate their emaciated bodies.

If Yemenis are fortunate enough to survive famine, fighting, or starvation, then the threat of cholera stalks them, with the country faced with the world’s worst outbreak of the often-lethal disease. It has struck down 750,000 people, a blight caused directly by the Saudi coalition’s bombing of Yemen’s sewage facilities.

It begs the question - how on earth have these war crimes and crimes against humanity been allowed to continue for four long and bloody years?

The first step in answering that question is acknowledging that Saudi Arabia would never have had the capability to wage this war were it not for the logistical and material support provided to it by the United States and its Western allies.

Saudi Arabia depends on the US, UK and France to supply arms, and carries out its airstrikes using US satellite technology to identify targets, while US mid-air refuelling capabilities keep Saudi warplanes lurking in the skies above Yemen for extended periods.

By the end of 2017, the US had sold $5.5 billion worth of munitions to the Kingdom, and the UK $1.4 billion.

These bombs were used to strike the Hajjah market in 2016, which killed 119 civilians. They were used again on a funeral in Sanaa, which killed 140 mourners, and they were used once more when a US-supplied bomb was dropped on a school bus in 2018, incinerating 40 boys, aged 6 to 11, and eleven adults.

Amnesty International has documented 41 coalition air strikes that appear to have violated international humanitarian law, “many of which amount to war crimes.”

Who's watching?