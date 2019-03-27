Ten people were killed along with two suicide bombers in a coordinated attack late on Tuesday by Boko Haram militants on a town in eastern Niger, the local mayor said.

"Two female suicide bombers blew themselves up and gunmen then attacked civilians," the mayor of the town of N'Guigmi, Abba Kaya Issa, said on Wednesday.

"We have a provisional toll of 10 dead plus the two suicide bombers," along with "seven or eight" wounded, he said, blaming "Boko Haram elements" for the assault.

"One of the suicide bombers blew herself up in the courtyard of a policeman's home, which is located inside the police barracks, and the second triggered her explosives belt between the town hall, the police barracks and the prefecture," he said, referring to the office of the state representative.

A local resident said several houses had been burned and wounded children in the police camp had been taken to the local hospital.