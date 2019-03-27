Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev voluntarily and unexpectedly stepped down on March 19, after almost 30 years in power and five victories in elections that have been widely criticised as non-free and unfair.

Well, almost stepped down – the 79-year-old autocrat retains his honorary title of El Basy (National Leader), remains a lifelong head of the Security Council, whose authority was boosted to nearly-presidential last year, and still heads the ruling Nur Otan (Light of Motherland) party.

“Formally Nazarbayev is not president, but in reality, he is in power,” Dosym Satpayev, a political analyst based in Almaty, Kazakhstan’s financial capital, told TRT World.

However, his decision is unparalleled in the history of post-Soviet Central Asia, where presidents either rule with an iron-fist for decades (in Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan and Tajikistan) or are overthrown and banished by popular uprisings (in 2005 and 2010 in Kyrgyzstan).

The stagnant and predictable world of Central Asian politics has been shattered, and the question on everyone’s lips is: who will lead the nation of 18 million that occupies a chunk of steppe the size of Western Europe, between Russia, China and the Caspian Sea, and has immense hydrocarbon reserves?

Nazarbayev, whose fifth presidential term expires in April 2020, provided no clear answer and did not declare a snap election, keeping average Kazakhs, observers and politicians in Moscow, Beijing and Washington in the dark about his possible successor.

He weeded out and marginalised the opposition and populated the halls of power with uncharismatic bureaucrats, and some experts think that he deliberately keeps his options open.

“As a man of utmost experience, with an extremely developed instinct of staying in power, [Nazarbayev] is playing several games at the same time,” Andrey Grozin, a Moscow-based Central Asia expert, told TRT World.

After Nazarbayev’s step-down and according to the Kazakh constitution, Senate Speaker and former prime minister Kasym-Zhomart Tokayev became acting president.

The bespectacled 65-year-old is a career diplomat who speaks fluent Mandarin and wants to switch the Kazakh language from Cyrillic script to a Latin alphabet.

He helped Nazarbayev shape Kazakhstan’s policy of multi-vectored political alliances that lets it carefully balance between Moscow, Beijing and the West, attracting hefty investments and reaping political dividends from all sides.

Given Tokayev’s unconditional loyalty to Nazarbayev, some observers place their bets on him as his successor.

“There is no one who can rule Kazakhstan better than Tokayev,” Daniil Kislov, a Moscow-based political analyst, told TRT World. “He is an experienced diplomat, administrator.”

However, Tokayev’s diplomatic career may have inadvertently cut his presidential ambitions short – he worked abroad in the early 2010s as a top United Nations official, while Kazakh law requires that a presidential hopeful needs to have resided in Kazakhstan for at least 15 years.

Less than 24 hours after Nazarbayev’s announcement came another surprise. Dariga, the eldest of his three daughters, was named as the new Senate speaker – formally becoming the second most powerful Kazakh official after Tokayev.