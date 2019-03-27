Russian aircraft, including an An-124 and Il-62 carrying cargo and military personnel, reportedly landed in the Venezuelan capital’s airport last Sunday.

The controversial news was initially broken over the weekend by several Latin American newspapers.

All of them quoted Venezuelan journalist Xavier Mallorca, who said he had discovered two planes en route from Moscow to Caracas, with a stopover in Damascus, on the Flightradar24 website.

Peruvian El Comercio newspaper ‘confirmed’ the aircraft had made a trip, adding that there were two stopovers: in Damascus and Dakar.

Mallorca also reported that the two aircraft had delivered 99 troops and 35 tonnes of cargo to Caracas, with a high-ranking official of Russia's Chief of Staff, Colonel General Vasily Tonkoshkurov, on board.

If true, this would have been the first airlift since the opposition in Venezuela started its push to oust President Nicolas Maduro in early 2019.

Still, as of Monday, the Russian Defence Ministry has kept silent about the airlifting of troops and cargo to Venezuela. Not a hint could be found on the ministry's official website.

In January, similar news about an alleged deployment of 400 Russian troops in support of embattled Maduro turned out to be fake.

TRT World investigated and found the source of the false report published by Reuters, which had neglected to thoroughly fact-check the information.

The fake news was fabricated by Eugeny Shabayev, an obscure Russian political activist. Shabayev claimed that he had obtained the sensitive information from the relatives of the troops.

When contacted by TRT World, Shabayev categorically refused a request to share the names of those ‘relatives’, citing their safety concerns.

Shabayev accused officials in Moscow and Caracas of a ‘blatant lie’ and attempts to conceal the information. He also insisted resolutely that only his information about Russian troops in Venezuela was true.

"I don't give s*** for what Kremlin or whoever else says about it. [Kremlin spokesman] Dmitry Peskov is a liar. I obtained that information from the first hands - from the relatives of the men sent to Venezuela," he said.

Shabayev then corrected himself, saying that it was a Reuters ‘glitch’ that the news agency had reported his words as fait accompli and not as just his suggestions.