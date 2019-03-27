US President Donald Trump recently made another provocative move by recognising Israeli sovereignty over Golan Heights, a Syrian territory, which has been illegally occupied by Tel Aviv since 1967, sparking global outrage.

Much of the international community, ranging from the UN to the European Union, has flatly rejected Trump’s sovereignty decision on Golan Heights, seeing it as a violation of international law.

"The UN's policy on Golan is reflected in the relevant resolutions of the Security Council and that policy has not changed," UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said.

Dujarric also said that UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is “clear that the status of Golan has not changed."

Trump's Golan Heights move came as a breath of fresh air for Israel’s embattled Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who's likely to face a tough challenge from his rivals in April polls.

“There is a very important principle in international life. When you start wars of aggression, you lose territory, do not come and claim it afterwards. It belongs to us,” a joyous Netanyahu said, praising Trump's decision and referring to the Six Days War in 1967, when Israel took Golan Heights from Syria.

While some Israeli analysts argue that the US is going to get nothing from Israel in return, others think that Trump's announcement is in line with Washington's policy, which ultimately seeks to weaken the integrity of Syria and limit the growing Iranian and Russian influence in the war-affected country.

“Trump does not gift Golan to Israel, instead, it’s taking away Golan from Russia, which effectively takes shots in Syria. Golan has a prominent geopolitical importance [for both Syria and Israel],” said Deniz Ulke Aribogan, a prominent political scientist at Istanbul's Uskudar University.

Aribogan, whose late father was one of the leading Turkish national intelligence agency officials and strategists, said that Golan is one of the clashing points between the US and Russia, and Trump's move gets in the way of Moscow’s geopolitical interests.

“I read recent developments and political steps through the traces of Russia-US competition in the region,” Aribogan told TRT World.

Despite the Assad regime’s recent gains against the opposition forces, she said, Syria still resembles a failed state where “it could be naive to think that they [the US] wouldn't take its share in a country which is in a fragmented state”.

Cevat Ones, the former deputy director of Turkish national intelligence agency, offered a similar analysis, saying Washington wants to exert pressure on Russia and Iran by emboldening Israel in occupied Golan Heights.

US Syria agenda

Trump's decision has created a perception among his rivals that instead of making an exit from the Syrian battlefield, the US preparing for a long haul. With Trump dilly-dallying on his withdrawal plan, the Syrian conflict appears to be heading toward another dark chapter, where foreign powers are likely to get entangled further.

“The Golan decision means that the US has not changed its main political stance, which aims to change the borders of Syria,” Ones told TRT World, regarding the move as a way to increase its political presence in the war-ravaged country from its eastern regions to western regions.

While Russia and Iran have deployed tens of thousands of soldiers and irregular forces to back the Assad regime, the US has a limited presence of 2,000 troops. But it wields some influence in northeastern Syria, which amounts to one-third of the country, through its proxies led by the YPG-dominated SDF.

With the help of US, the SDF militants, who number more than 50,000 according to various reports, now control the country’s two biggest dams and most of its oil fields.

YPG is the Syrian branch of the PKK, which is considered a terror organisation by the US, EU and Turkey.