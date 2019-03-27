WORLD
Germany demands ‘full transparency’ in Khashoggi case
Saudi Arabia has not yet approved the German embassy’s request to observe the Khashoggi murder trial, Germany's foreign ministry said.
A demonstrator holds a poster with a picture of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi outside the Saudi Arabia consulate in Istanbul, Turkey on October 25, 2018 / Reuters
By Gizem Taşkın
March 27, 2019

Germany on Wednesday called on Saudi Arabia to ensure “full transparency” in the trial of Saudi officials behind the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

“We expect from the Saudi judiciary to ensure full transparency and compliance with the rule of law,” Christopher Burger, Germany’s deputy foreign ministry spokesman, said at a news conference in Berlin.

“The German Embassy has sought to observe the trial, this has not been granted yet. We regret this,” Burger added.

Jamal Khashoggi, a columnist for The Washington Post, was murdered by Saudi agents last October, shortly after he entered the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul.

Saudi Arabia initially denied any knowledge of Khashoggi’s whereabouts, claiming he left the diplomatic facility in good health the same day he went missing.

But following a rising number of contradictions in its narrative, Riyadh sought to blame the journalist's death on a botched rendition operation being carried out by rogue agents.

Turkey has sought the extradition of the Saudi citizens involved in the killing as well as a fuller accounting of the killing from Riyadh.

The Saudi public prosecutor indicted 11 unnamed individuals in November last year, and secret court hearings began in January.

SOURCE:AA
