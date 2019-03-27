He may have yanked the Philippines out of the International Criminal Court, but President Rodrigo Duterte might yet have to account for runaway levels of extra-judicial killings (EJK) if the Hague-based tribunal finds cause.

The ICC began its probe into Duterte’s bloodbath before Manila hurriedly signalled it wanted out when the writing was on the wall. If ever there was a politically inspired version of Pavlov’s famous experiment, this was surely it. Yet, the inconvenient truth for Duterte is that the ICC offers the last glimmer of hope for families of the estimated 20,000 victims killed by summary execution, by a mob masquerading as law enforcers.

But the future for victims is grim as Duterte slips deeper into the shadows, increasingly insulated from the accountability of international law. Access to due process, just like the victims before, has been snuffed out. It is all part of the creep towards Duterte’s brand of totalitarianism.

Arguing with every part of the establishment that rails against his despotic tendencies may make for short-term political theatre, but it threatens to stoke instability down the road. At a time of an acute water shortage in Manila, many Filipinos also thirst for a return to stability.

Even press freedom, the last bastion of democratic accountability, is under siege. Already one of the most dangerous countries in the world for journalists, Duterte has institutionalised intimidation and coercion to silence critics, just ask news website Rappler’s CEO Maria Ressa.

And so it continues. This week, Duterte’s functionaries ordered a reporter from Rappler be thrown out of a campaign rally hours before Duterte was due to speak. Left unchecked, the ever-so-thin veneer of democracy is nearing a point of no return.

Still, Duterte’s wrangle with the ICC could get worse before it gets better. Two former senior Philippine officials have filed a complaint with the tribunal against China’s President Xi Jinping and other Chinese officials. The complaint accuses Xi of environmental damage in the South China Sea. It is a smack in the face for Duterte’s cosy but unfathomable relationship with China.

In the game of regional geopolitical chess, China has vacuumed up Duterte’s fawning admiration while driving militarisation of the South China Sea, in a vicinity which encroaches on Philippine territory.

Political embarrassment is one thing, but there is growing popular discontent gnawing away at Duterte’s hugely accommodating policy towards Beijing, which he ignores at his peril. China’s relentless expansionism recently saw two Chinese companies, one with links to the government, express an interest in acquiring a failed shipyard in the strategically important port of Subic Bay.