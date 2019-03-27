President Hassan Rouhani travelled to flood-hit zones of Iran for the first time on Wednesday after nine days of heavy rains that have inundated most of the country and killed 43 people.

The authorities have been struggling to cope with flooding after extreme rainfall which at times has been equivalent to half of the average annual levels within 24 hours.

The disaster, which one government minister blamed on climate change, struck in the middle of Iranian New Year break, with many relief workers on leave and millions of holidaymakers on the roads.

"When suddenly 25 out of 31, and on some days all provinces are struck [by flooding], this may be an unprecedented phenomenon," Rouhani said in Tehran, quoted by the government's website.

Rouhani then flew to the northeastern province of Golestan, one of the areas where the floods first struck on March 19 and have since killed at least 10 people, according to the latest official figures.

Speaking at a crisis meeting in Golestan aired live on state television, Rouhani responded to criticism he was slow to visit the disaster-hit zone.

"I had planned to come in the first days, but ultimately due to considerations it was decided the first vice-president would travel here," he said.

The deluge spread rapidly from the north to the west and south of the country on March 25 before hitting the centre of Iran as the weather front moved eastwards.

"In some regions, rainfall within 24 hours equalled that of the prior 10 months," said Mahmoodreza Peiravi, secretary general of Iran's Red Crescent Society.

"If you take the number and ferocity of the floods into account, the death toll was thankfully not that high," he said, while warning it could rise in coming days.

"The floods struck during the holidays and many vacationers on road trips were affected by it," Peiravi told AFP.