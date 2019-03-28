A truck crashed into a crowd of people in western Guatemala on Wednesday evening, killing at least 18 people, authorities said.

The accident occurred at the entry point to the western town of Nahuala, which has a population of around 65,000, the majority of whom are K’iche’ Maya.

The truck struck a group of people who had gone onto the road to inspect another person who had been hit by a car, Cecilio Chacaj, a spokesman for the local fire department, told Reuters.

Chacaj revised the death toll of the accident to 18 after earlier saying that at least 30 people had died in the mishap.

Public Health Minister Carlos Soto earlier said on local radioThe crash killed at least 32 people, and nine people were admitted to hospitals in a critical condition, .

The driver fled the scene in his truck and his whereabouts are unknown.

The group had congregated at the site of an earlier hit-and-run accident that had killed a resident of their neighborhood when they in turn were hit by the truck, Chacaj added.