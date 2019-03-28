WORLD
3 MIN READ
More than a dozen killed in Guatemala as truck ploughs into crowd
The truck struck a group of people who had gone onto the road to inspect another person who had been earlier hit by a car, Cecilio Chacaj, a spokesman for the local fire department says.
More than a dozen killed in Guatemala as truck ploughs into crowd
Traffic rules are frequently ignored in Guatema la, a Central American country of some 16.5 million people. / Reuters
By Hammad Ahmed ABBASI
March 28, 2019

A truck crashed into a crowd of people in western Guatemala on Wednesday evening, killing at least 18 people, authorities said.

The accident occurred at the entry point to the western town of Nahuala, which has a population of around 65,000, the majority of whom are K’iche’ Maya.

The truck struck a group of people who had gone onto the road to inspect another person who had been hit by a car, Cecilio Chacaj, a spokesman for the local fire department, told Reuters.

Chacaj revised the death toll of the accident to 18 after earlier saying that at least 30 people had died in the mishap.

Public Health Minister Carlos Soto earlier said on local radioThe crash killed at least 32 people, and nine people were admitted to hospitals in a critical condition, .

The driver fled the scene in his truck and his whereabouts are unknown.

The group had congregated at the site of an earlier hit-and-run accident that had killed a resident of their neighborhood when they in turn were hit by the truck, Chacaj added.

RECOMMENDED

Local reports said the man killed in the first accident was a community leader and president of the state Council of Urban and Rural Development.

The truck did not have its lights on when it struck the group of people which may have been why the driver did not spot them, according to local media.

"At this time we are coordinating our response to bring full support to the relatives of the victims," President Jimmy Morales wrote in a post on Twitter. "My heartfelt condolences."

A video circulating on social media showed bodies strewn on the roadway while several people cry and shout for help.

The crash marked one of the country's worst traffic accidents in recent years. 

In 2013, a bus plunged off a cliff in rural Guatemala, killing at least 43 people and injuring dozens. 

Traffic rules are frequently ignored in Guatema la, a Central American country of some 16.5 million people.

Explore
Türkiye signals readiness to deploy troops to Gaza despite Israeli opposition
Zelenskyy seeks Russian 'answers' as trilateral talks expand in UAE
Wedding blast kills at least five in Pakistan, police suspect suicide bombing
UN Human Rights Council approves probe into Iran protest crackdown
Erdogan, top diplomats from Balkan countries discuss ties, regional issues
Albanese warns Israeli UNRWA demolition signals wider attack on UN system
More US states declare emergency as monster winter storm barrels across nation
Turkish foreign minister meets counterparts in Istanbul
Anger sweeps America as five year old is detained by ICE agents
More Europeans label Trump an 'enemy' than an ally: survey
Israeli forces open fire on Lebanese army, UN mission despite ongoing ceasefire
UN rights chief decries 'routine abuse' of migrants in US
UK hits back at Trump for 'diminishing' NATO's Afghanistan war dead
Denmark quietly readied troops with live ammo over feared US attack on Greenland: report
Four fishermen missing after vessel collision off Karachi coast