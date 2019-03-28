A huge fire in a Dhaka office block has killed at least 17 people, an official said on Thursday, with desperate workers leaping to their deaths in the latest major inferno to hit the Bangladeshi capital.

"The death toll has risen to 17," Khurshid Alam, a fire service officer, said, adding the toll may continue to rise as rescue crews search the torched FR Tower, located on a busy avenue in Dhaka's Banani commercial district.

Earlier, some of those trapped waved frantically from the building’s windows and roof while others tried to jump to safety. Fire fighters perched on cranes smashed windows in an attempt to reach those inside, witnesses said.

Helicopters dropped water on the blaze as flames and thick black smoke poured out of the windows.

Scores of firefighters were backed by navy and air force specialists, authorities said.

Hundreds of panicked onlookers crowded the streets in the upmarket Banani commercial district.

Trapped in flames

Shoikot Rahman ran to safety after hearing colleagues raise the alarm, narrowly escaping the smoke and flames engulfing the building.

"When I heard a fire broke out in the building, I quickly rushed out of the building," he said.