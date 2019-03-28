In a desperate bid to pass her Brexit deal in parliament, Prime Minister Theresa May has promised to step down if her party backs the deal.

In the space of three years, Britain could have its third prime minister, who would likely face calls to establish their legitimacy at the ballot box, resulting in a third general election.

But it’s also important to take a step back.

In the last 12 years, Britain has had three and now quite possibly four prime ministers and two coalition governments.

Between 1980 and 2007, Britain had three prime ministers; Margaret Thatcher, John Major and Tony Blair. The average lifespan of British prime ministers is seemingly getting shorter.

Moreover, in 2010 Britain had its first fully blown coalition government in 70 years. Following May’s gamble in 2017 to establish her legitimacy as prime minister, after taking over from David Cameron who resigned following the Brexit vote, the election produced yet another coalition, with a confidence-and-supply agreement between the Conservatives and the Irish DUP.

A broader look at British politics suggests that voter identity is evolving and splintering with increasingly fewer people identifying with a political party. More than one-third of voters believe that elections are not ‘free and fair’ and 73 percent believe that the country is not ‘governed by the will of the people’.

It is against this backdrop that Brexit is occurring as the ‘will of the people’ meets the will of their ostensible representatives.

The dying two-party system

Increasingly, the British public is less likely to be a member of a political party. Party membership has tumbled. Take the Conservative Party, in the 1950s it was estimated to have a 2.8 million membership now it has 124,000 and declining.

The Labour Party similarly claimed to have more than a million members declining to less than 200,000 thousand in the 2000s and more recently swelling to 564,443 members - an outlier increase driven by the personality of opposition Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn.