Facebook on Wednesday announced a ban on praise, support, and representation of white nationalism and white separatism.

The move by the company came weeks after a white supremacist terrorist killed 50 people in the New Zealand mosque massacre, which he live-streamed on Facebook.

Facebook has more than two billion users, but can the new ban make any difference to the increasing hate crimes?

Will it help to reduce violence?

Facebook has long banned white supremacist content under its rules on "hateful" content, but did not previously consider white nationalist or separatist content to be explicitly racist.

The company has been severely criticised by governments and users for failing to tackle the spread of hate speech.

Facebook said it had initially been wary of infringing on broader concepts of nationalism and separatism, which it said are "an important part of people's identity."

"But over the past three months our conversations with members of civil society and academics who are experts in race relations around the world have confirmed that white nationalism and separatism cannot be meaningfully separated from white supremacy and organised hate groups," Facebook said.

"Going forward, while people will still be able to demonstrate pride in their ethnic heritage, we will not tolerate praise or support for white nationalism and separatism,” the company said.