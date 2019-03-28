An explosives-laden vehicle detonated outside a busy restaurant in Somalia's capital, killing at least 16 people, police said on Thursday.

The afternoon explosion sent smoke billowing into the sky and destroyed a restaurant and some cars parked in the area.

Capt. Mohamed Hussein told The Associated Press that the blast occurred as the restaurant in Mogadishu's Waberi district was crowded with diners.

At least 17 others were wounded, he said.

TRT World spoke to Abdi Osman Adan in the Kenyan capital of Nairobi for more.