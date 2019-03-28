Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday said the West, particularly the United States, was trying to make things difficult for Turkey before Sunday's nationwide local elections.

Exchange rate fluctuations are an operation by the West, particularly the US, to paint Turkey into a corner, the president said in a televised interview.

Such attempts to manipulate exchange rates are a political imposition before the looming local polls, he added.

At the national level, the governing AK Party has built its electoral success over the last decade and a half on Turkey's strong economic growth under Erdogan who has been in power for 16 years first as premier and then as president.

Turkey has to cut interest rates - Erdogan

Erdogan on Thursday also said Turkey has to cut interest rates or the problem with high inflation will persist.

The president said banks were playing a game on the Turkish lira ahead of Sunday's local elections. He added that Turkey needed to "discipline speculators in the market."