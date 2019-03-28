TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Erdogan says West, US responsible for currency fluctuations
Turkey's president is accusing the West, particularly the US, of manipulating lira rates ahead of nationwide local elections on Sunday.
Erdogan says West, US responsible for currency fluctuations
Exchange rate fluctuations are an operation by the West, particularly the US, to paint Turkey into a corner, President Erdogan said on Thursday, March 28, 2019. / Reuters
By John Jirik
March 28, 2019

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday said the West, particularly the United States, was trying to make things difficult for Turkey before Sunday's nationwide local elections.

Exchange rate fluctuations are an operation by the West, particularly the US, to paint Turkey into a corner, the president said in a televised interview.

Such attempts to manipulate exchange rates are a political imposition before the looming local polls, he added.

At the national level, the governing AK Party has built its electoral success over the last decade and a half on Turkey's strong economic growth under Erdogan who has been in power for 16 years first as premier and then as president.

Turkey has to cut interest rates - Erdogan

Erdogan on Thursday also said Turkey has to cut interest rates or the problem with high inflation will persist.

The president said banks were playing a game on the Turkish lira ahead of Sunday's local elections. He added that Turkey needed to "discipline speculators in the market."

RECOMMENDED

Erdogan also said interest rates were Turkey's main issue and inflation would begin to fall as interest rates were cut.

Central bank reassures investors

Turkey's central bank on Thursday sought to reassure investors over its foreign currency reserves after the sharpest drop in the local lira since a spat with the United States triggered a currency crisis last year.

The lira slid nearly 6 percent last Friday. After recovering losses early this week, the lira fell again around 5 percent to 5.59 against the dollar on Thursday morning.

In an interview with Anadolu Agency, central bank governor Murat Cetinkaya said the bank continues to implement its reserve-building policy.

"Although reserves may fluctuate due to periodic factors, there has been a consistent uptrend in reserves in the medium term," Cetinkaya said.

He said gross reserves had increased across all items by $4.3 billion and by March 27 reached $96.7 billion.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Wedding blast kills at least five in Pakistan, police suspect suicide bombing
UN Human Rights Council approves probe into Iran protest crackdown
Erdogan, top diplomats from Balkan countries discuss ties, regional issues
More US states declare emergency as monster winter storm barrels across nation
Turkish foreign minister meets counterparts in Istanbul
Anger sweeps America as five year old is detained by ICE agents
Israeli forces open fire on Lebanese army, UN mission despite ongoing ceasefire
UN rights chief decries 'routine abuse' of migrants in US
UK hits back at Trump for 'diminishing' NATO's Afghanistan war dead
Four fishermen missing after vessel collision off Karachi coast
German police probe violence at YPG terror group rallies
US exits WHO after nearly eight decades
South Korea hails Türkiye's rising global role, deepening defence and strategic ties
Australian police hunt gunman after three killed in New South Wales shooting
Malaysia restores access to Musk's Grok after deepfake safeguards added