On March 25, President Donald Trump signed an official proclamation recognising the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights as sovereign Israeli land. This provocative decision further highlighted the extent to which this administration has aligned its Middle East foreign policy with Israel’s government led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu against the backdrop of Trump recognising a “united Jerusalem” as Israel’s capital, pulling the US out of the Iranian nuclear accord, and eliminating US funding for UNRWA.

Most analysts understood Trump’s move as largely serving the domestic political agendas of both Trump, who must shore up Evangelical support to win re-election next year, and Netanyahu, who faces elections next month. Yet in the process of being so focused on domestic variables, Trump’s move has further isolated Washington from the norms of global diplomacy and international law.

Many of America’s allies such as the United Kingdom, France, and Arab Gulf states along with its foes such as Iran and Lebanese Hezbollah have voiced their opposition to the US administration on this issue.

No other UN member-state has ever recognised the legitimacy of Israel’s occupation of the Golan Heights, occupied by the Jewish State during the Arab-Israeli War of 1967, and annexed in 1981.

The Turkish responseUnsurprisingly, Turkey has taken a strong position against Trump’s decision to recognise the legitimacy of Israel’s occupation of the Golan Heights much like Ankara did after Trump announced that the US would recognise Jerusalem, and no longer Tel Aviv, as the Israeli capital.

On March 25, Turkey’s Foreign Ministry released a statement declaring that Trump’s decision is “completely null and void” for Ankara and all others in the international community that respects Syria’s territorial integrity.

On March 22, one day after Trump tweeted his support for recognising the Golan Heights as Israeli land, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan delivered a speech before foreign ministers at the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) meeting in Istanbul.

“Trump's unfortunate statement has brought the region to the brink of a new crisis,” declared Erdogan. “Turkey and the OIC cannot be expected to remain silent on such a sensitive issue and submit to a fait accompli. We can never allow legitimization of occupation.”

While campaigning in Konya, Turkey’s president told a crowd that, “We will pursue the Golan Heights until the end.”

The same day of Trump’s Golan Heights tweet, Ankara’s top diplomat Mevlut Cavusoglu took to social media to voice opposition too. “Attempts by the US to legitimize Israel’s actions against international law will only lead to more violence and pain in the region… Turkey supports Syria's territorial integrity.”

Later Cavusoglu spoke in Antalya province about Trump giving a “gift to Netanyahu who is in trouble before the election.”

Turkey’s opposition party, the Republican People’s Party (CHP), also condemned the US’ recognition of the Golan Heights as Israeli territory. On March 26, the CHP’s deputy leader Unal Cevikoz stated: “We are concerned that this decision that violates international law, Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity can trigger new regional crises and further extend the war in Syria.”