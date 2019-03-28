The Arab world is in a shambles. Nearly half of Yemen’s population is on the brink of starvation. Millions of Syrians have been forced to abandon homes. Libya is divided among various power centres, while Qatar is facing an economic blockade from its neighbours. And Palestinians have been reduced to sitting ducks waiting to be picked by Israeli guns.

Amidst all these lingering issues the Arab leaders will meet on March 31 for the 30th Arab League Summit in Tunis, Tunisia.

For years, experts have voiced doubts about the utility of the 22-member body, which was formed in 1945 with promises to foster pan-Arabism and cooperation in areas of security and economy.

Yet rarely have the leaders - most of them monarchs and dictators - agreed on anything. Infighting and diplomatic fissures have almost perpetually impaired their unity.

That’s mainly because member states have preferred to pursue individual interests over the rhetorical commitments to Palestine, regional peace and other issues.

“We have states like Lebanon and Syria, which remain without a peace treaty with Israel, while others in the Arab League like Egypt and Jordan have taken up their own interest,” said Ryan Bohl, a Middle East and North Africa analyst at Stratfor, a think-tank.

“Individual states have come up with their own strategies to work with Israel so it no longer becomes a factor instability for them,” he told TRT World.

There have been some past occasions however when the League came up with a collective response. It led an effective boycott of Israel for years, making it difficult for multinational companies such as Toyota to do business in the Jewish state.

And it has come down hard on its own members as well if they have digressed too far from the League’s agenda. Egypt was forced out for 10 years when it signed a peace treaty with Israel in 1979.

In 2011, it suspended Syria’s membership after the Bashar al Assad’s regime launched a military crackdown against street protests during the heydays of the Arab Spring.

The members also came together to support a no-fly zone over Libya that year to support rebels fighting former president Muammar Gaddafi.

But these were all exceptions, as Bohl points out, the League struggled to find common ground on pressing matters such as Iraq’s invasion of Kuwait in 1990.

Then again, the Arab League, despite being the first international body to wade into the Syrian civil war, wasn’t able to enforce any of its decisions.

The lack of cooperation between members is in stark display even now. Days before the upcoming summit, news emerged about Syria’s readmission before the League dismissed it as not being on its agenda.

However, in recent months, member states Jordan and Egypt have hosted Syrian regime officials and Sudanese President Omar al Bashir became the first Arab leader to visit Syria in December since 2011.