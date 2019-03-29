WORLD
2 MIN READ
Venezuela seeks to revive tourism as political deadlock endures
The country's political and economic turmoil has led to a sharp decline in tourists. But the government, facing sanctions from US, seeks to diversify its economy by implementing measures on tourism front.
Venezuela seeks to revive tourism as political deadlock endures
Venezuela aims for the tourism sector to heal its political wounds. / TRTWorld
Baba UmarBaba Umar
March 29, 2019

Venezuela has been rocked by a political unrest resulting from its deteriorating economy. 

Over the years, it's relied heavily on trading oil and gold, which have been targeted by recent sanctions issued by the United States. 

President Nicholas Maduro's government has been disavowed by most South American countries and has been hit by crippling sanctions meant to cripple the Socialist Party's sources of income.

But he has held on thanks to continued loyalty by top military commanders and diplomatic support from Russia and China, who accuse the United States of seeking a coup against him. 

RECOMMENDED

It's in this backdrop that Venezuela is now aiming for the tourism sector to heal its wounds. 

TRT World's Latin America correspondent Ediz Tiyansan reports from the Caribbean islands of Venezuela.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Wedding blast kills at least five in Pakistan, police suspect suicide bombing
UN Human Rights Council approves probe into Iran protest crackdown
Erdogan, top diplomats from Balkan countries discuss ties, regional issues
More US states declare emergency as monster winter storm barrels across nation
Turkish foreign minister meets counterparts in Istanbul
Anger sweeps America as five year old is detained by ICE agents
Israeli forces open fire on Lebanese army, UN mission despite ongoing ceasefire
UN rights chief decries 'routine abuse' of migrants in US
UK hits back at Trump for 'diminishing' NATO's Afghanistan war dead
Four fishermen missing after vessel collision off Karachi coast
German police probe violence at YPG terror group rallies
US exits WHO after nearly eight decades
South Korea hails Türkiye's rising global role, deepening defence and strategic ties
Australian police hunt gunman after three killed in New South Wales shooting
Malaysia restores access to Musk's Grok after deepfake safeguards added