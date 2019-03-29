This explainer was prepared using research conducted by the TRT World Research Centre.

1) What do local elections mean in Turkish politics?

Local elections are important to Turkish politics for both citizens and political parties.

From a citizen’s perspective, local government bodies and particularly municipalities are the first point of contact for the services they require from the state due to various types of responsibilities that the municipalities hold, ranging from infrastructure, transportation, local security, health, issuing construction permits and providing wedding services.

For the political parties however, local elections mean something different altogether, and are the first step to achieving power. For the ruling party, local elections serve as a litmus test of its government, while providing a springboard for the next general elections for opposition parties.

2) What will people vote for?

On March 31 2019, Turkish citizens will cast their votes to elect local leaders. However, the number of votes that they cast depends on the type of district that they live in.

The Turkish administrative system defines three different district types for local elections: villages, cities and metropolitan cities. The difference between cities and metropolitan cities derives from the size of the population. Cities with more than 750,000 residents are categorised as metropolitan cities while the rest are simply called cities. There are 31 metropolitan cities and 50 cities across Turkey, and voters in both will have a total of four votes.

A voter living in a metropolitan city will therefore vote for a metropolitan municipality mayor, district mayor, municipal council members and mukhtar (neighbourhood representatives), while people in cities will cast their votes for a mayor, municipal council members, provincial assembly members and a mukhtar. People living in villages, on the other hand, will cast their votes only for provincial assembly members and a mukhtar.

3) Which parties will take part in the election?

Thirteen political parties are in the electoral race on March 31. However, it appears that the biggest races will be among five major parties, also represented in parliament. These parties are the AK Party, CHP, MHP, IYI Party and HDP.

The AK Party has ruled the country since 2002, and is also expected to come first in elections. The AK Party formed the People’s Alliance with the nationalist MHP prior to 2018 general elections, and the two parties are also continuing their alliance in upcoming elections.

The other alliance in local elections is the Nation’s Alliance, formed by the CHP and IYI Party. CHP, which follows a social democrat path, is the main opposition party in the country. The co-founder of the alliance IYI Party is a new party formed prior to the 2018 general elections and holds a centre-right nationalist position.

HDP is the other political party, expected to win some municipalities in the local elections. The party follows a leftist pro-Kurdish ideology.

4) What are the main promises of the major political parties?

Most political parties taking part in election have announced their manifestos for local elections. Although there are hundreds of different promises, a few stand out among the majority of the parties. Most promises touch on issues surrounding transportation, infrastructure, and the environment.