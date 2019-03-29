Turkey goes to the polls on March 31 2019, to elect local representatives. The polls are the first under Turkey’s new presidential system. Although there are no major variations between the current and previous local elections, political parties have formed the same alliances as they did for the parliamentary and presidential elections held in 2018.

Out of 81 provinces in Turkey, 30 are metropolitan municipalities containing over 750,000 residents. The most important three metropolitan municipalities are Istanbul, Ankara and Izmir.

What Turkey’s Mediterranean city of Hatay and southeastern cities Gaziantep and Mardin lack in size, they make up for in diversity - and are always intriguing ahead of elections.

All these provinces neighbour Syria and have diverse voting preferences.

The southeastern Anatolian tiger: Gaziantep

Northeast of Hatay, about 170 kilometres away lies the province and its capital city of Gaziantep.

Gaziantep is Turkey’s fourth biggest industrial city. The province is known for its historical and diverse character and shares a southern border with Syria.

Gaziantep is an industrial centre in the city and attracts thousands of Turkish citizens from neighbouring provinces since it offers jobs and more developed and modern city.

The former local mayor candidate of what used to be the Welfare Party in the town of Birecik in 1994 (60 km away from Gaziantep’s centre) and an entrepreneur in the energy industry, Mustafa Cavvas, says that the biggest obstacles facing the city are misguided investment strategies and speculative economic attacks against Turkey and its economy.

“Gaziantepians are hardworking people. Different from many Anatolian towns, the rich of this city made their investment here and did not move to the capital Ankara or Turkey’s economic centre Istanbul. Thanks to them Gaziantep is the most industrial city of southeastern Turkey and provides dozens of thousands of jobs to locals and people who come here.”

Gaziantep hosts almost 430,000 Syrian refugees. This makes up to 21 percent of its two million population.

“The city offers jobs, investment and infrastructure. Though there are people who do not want Syrian refugees settling here, the majority of Gaziantep opened their arms to them. I think we should benefit and make them benefit [from our city].”

The AK Party candidate Fatma Sahin won with 54.7 percent in 2014 and will be running once again. Her opponents are the Nation’s Alliance candidate Ejder Demir and the DSP (Democratic Left Party)’s candidate Celal Dogan. Celal Dogan is a former parliamentarian of the HDP (People’s Democratic Party).

Historic Hatay