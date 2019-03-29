The Turkish lira stabilised on Friday after a turbulent week days before local elections on March 31.

For days, Ankara complained that wild fluctuation in the exchange rate was a result of speculation by investors who were betting against the currency, and deliberately creating uncertainty.

Lira’s latest downward spiral started on March 22, after the US-based bank JP Morgan released a controversial report, which raised doubts about lira’s strength and advised clients to sell it.

Turkey responded forcefully with the markets and banking regulators, launching investigations into the validity of the negative advisory.

The fact that all of this happened before local elections, which have no direct relation with economic policymaking, pushed Turkish officials to call it an “attack” on the economy.

It’s not only Turkey which has faces volatility. Investors are also wary of other emerging markets, which are vulnerable to an exodus of funds to the relative safety of US assets in times of economic difficulty.

In January, the International Monetary Fund revised down its projections for global economic growth by 0.2 percent to 3.5 percent in January, citing a slowdown in the European Union.

During the week, the lira continued to remain under pressure from foreign funds, which bet against the currency, trying to get out of London’s foreign exchange market.

But Turkey’s banking regulator moved to make it difficult for participants to short the lira.

The liquidity squeeze sent London swap rate soaring to a record 1,200 percent on Wednesday before it came down later in the week. Basically, it was a sign that speculators were finding it difficult to get hold of liras to cover their short positions.

However, Turkish businesses and households have also contributed to pressure on the lira as they continue to have a growing appetite for US dollars.

In recent years, Turkey’s corporate sector has taken on huge corporate debt. Businesses, which have major chunk of their sales in liras, often try to buy US dollars to pay their foreign currency-denominated loans.