Bucking intense opposition from abortion rights groups, citizens, physicians groups and even Hollywood celebrities, lawmakers in southeastern US state of Georgia gave final approval on Friday to a "heartbeat" abortion ban that would outlaw almost all abortions in the state.

The proposal now heads to the desk of Republican Gov. Brian Kemp, who backs it. If enacted, it would be among the strictest abortion bans in the US.

The measure was approved by 92 votes, just one vote more than the majority needed to pass out of the 180-member House.

Just after the vote, a tense situation erupted when law enforcement confronted several Democratic lawmakers and protesters speaking against the bill in the halls of the Capitol, threatening to arrest people if a crowd didn't disperse and stop chanting "shame."

Strict abortion bans

Georgia joins a string of other GOP-controlled states moving to enact strict abortion bans, with the ultimate goal of getting a case in front of the US Supreme Court to challenge its 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling that legalised abortion nationwide.

The push comes amid rising optimism among conservatives that the restrictions might prevail in the reconfigured high court that includes President Donald Trump appointees Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh.

Women in Georgia can currently seek an abortion during the first 20 weeks of pregnancy.

A heartbeat can be detected in an embryo as early as six weeks, before many women know they are pregnant.

The bill would make exceptions in the case of rape and incest — but only when the woman files a police report first — and to save the life of the mother.

It also would allow for abortions when a fetus is determined not to be viable because of serious medical issues.

A 'commonsense' measure

Republican Rep. Ed Setzler, the bill's author, said it was a "commonsense" measure that seeks to balance "the difficult circumstances women find themselves in with the basic right to life of a child."

Democratic Rep. Dar'shun Kendrick called the legislation a "death warrant" for women in Georgia, noting that the state already has one of the nation's worst maternal mortality rates.

The ACLU of Georgia said it will challenge the law in court if it's signed by Kemp.

"Under 50 years of Supreme Court precedent, this bill is blatantly unconstitutional," Sean Young, legal director for the ACLU of Georgia, said in an interview Friday.

"That is why every single federal court that has considered such bans has struck them down."