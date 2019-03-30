White House economic advisor Larry Kudlow on Friday urged the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates to protect the US economy.

Kudlow told CNBC that it was necessary to reduce rates as a "protective measure," after earlier being quoted by Axios as saying the Fed should "immediately" cut rates by half a percentage point.

"We just don't want that threat" of higher rates, the aide said, adding that this reflects President Donald Trump's view.

"There is no inflation out there, so I think the Fed's actions were probably overdone," he said, referring to its decision to raise rates four times in 2018, with the last and most controversial increase coming in December.

Trump also took aim at the Fed's rate hikes on Friday.

"Had the Fed not mistakenly raised interest rates, especially since there is very little inflation, and had they not done the ridiculously timed quantitative tightening, the 3.0% GDP, & Stock Market, would have both been much higher & World Markets would be in a better place!" the president tweeted.

Speaking about the slowdown in the global economy that could threaten US growth, Kudlow referred to the "eurozone, virtually in a recession.