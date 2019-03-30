Death row inmates Patrick Murphy and Domineque Ray each turned to courts recently with a similar plea: Halt my execution if the state won't let a spiritual adviser of my faith accompany me into the execution chamber.

Both cases wound up at the Supreme Court. And while the justices overrode a lower court and allowed Ray's execution to go forward in Alabama in February, they gave Murphy, a Texas inmate, a temporary reprieve Thursday night.

What the justices wrote suggests the opposite results came down to one thing: timing. Ray, a Muslim, didn't ask to be joined by his spiritual adviser soon enough, while Murphy, a Buddhist, did.

Spencer Hahn, one of Ray's attorneys, said in a telephone interview Friday that he hoped his client had helped bring attention to the fact some inmates are treated differently when it comes to religious advisers in the execution chamber.

"I'd like to think Mr. Ray's death was not in vain," he said.

Hahn said the Supreme Court's action in Murphy's case sends a message to other corrections departments: "The Supreme Court doesn't want to see people mistreated like this in their final moments."

Ray, 42, was sentenced to death for the 1995 rape and murder of 15-year-old Tiffany Harville.

His attorneys argued that Alabama's execution procedure violated the Constitution by favoring Christian inmates over Muslims.

A Christian chaplain employed by the prison is typically present in the execution chamber during a lethal injection, but the state would not let Ray's imam in the chamber, arguing only prison employees are allowed for security reasons.

A federal appeals court halted Ray's execution, but the Supreme Court reversed that decision and let it take place February 7.

The court's five conservative justices said Ray waited until just 10 days before his execution to raise the issue.

The court's four liberal justices dissented. Justice Elena Kagan wrote that Ray's request to have his imam by his side was denied on January 23 and he sued five days later.

Ray's imam watched the execution from an adjoining witness room.

Murphy's plea was similar.

The 57-year-old, who was among a group of inmates who escaped from a Texas prison in 2000 and then committed numerous robberies, including one where a police officer was fatally shot, became a Buddhist while in prison.