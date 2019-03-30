Turkey's local elections this Sunday are expected to have the highest participation rate ever. There's the potential involvement of 57 million registered Turkish voters who will go to the ballots to elect mayors, mukhtars and members of local assemblies for five years.

One of the most critical measures of a functioning democracy is political participation. The level of engagement of citizens in politics directly determines the quality of democracy and the voter turnout is considered as a fundamental indicator of a healthy democracy.

In Turkey, the 2019 local elections represent the first elections since the country formally transitioned to the presidential system of government after the general elections held in June 2018. The country's major political parties formed alliances last year, as the new system required a simple majority to win.

The Justice and Development Party (AK Party) has allied with the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), in a bloc known as the People’s Alliance. Its opposition, the Nation Alliance, brought together the Republican People’s Party (CHP) alongside the right-wing IYI Party.

The AK Party and the MHP jointly endorsed candidates in 51 provinces, and many counties, the CHP and the IYI Party adopted the same strategy in 50 provinces.

Local elections in Turkey have tradition­ally been not just a means to shape local governments but also an opportunity to restore the public’s confidence in national politics. As a consequence, this Sunday’s elections could gauge the temperature of Turkish politics in general.

Turkish people take political participation very seriously because they believe it gives them a voice in the administration of the country. As a result, it is expected that the voter turnout to be on the rise once more.

Turkey has a high voter turnout in comparison with other democracies. The rate can be as twice as high compared to other countries. For instance, Turkey had an 87 percent turnout in the presidential and parliamentary election, which took place in June 2018.