British Prime Minister Theresa May risks the "total collapse" of her government if she fails to get her battered Brexit deal through parliament, the Sunday Times newspaper said, amid growing speculation that she might call an early election.

In a sign of how little room for manoeuvre May has to break the Brexit impasse, the Sunday Times said at least six pro-European Union members of May's cabinet of senior ministers will resign if she decides to head for a no-deal Brexit.

But at the same time, Brexit-supporting ministers were threatening to quit if May backed the option of staying close to the EU with a customs union or if she sought a long delay to Brexit, the newspaper said.

Deadlock

May's Brexit strategy is in tatters after the exit deal she agreed with other EU leaders was rejected for a third time by the House of Commons on Friday, the day that Britain was supposed to leave the bloc.

Nearly three years after the Britons voted by 52-48 percent to end the country's EU membership, what Brexit will look like or whether it will even happen remains up in the air.