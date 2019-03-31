March 30, 2019, marked the first anniversary of the Great March of Return and the 43rd anniversary of Palestinian Land Day. Israel has killed 269 unarmed Palestinians and injured more than 30,000 according to the Gaza health ministry since the start of protests on March 30, 2018.

Israel killed 4 Palestinian protesters including a 17-year-old boy. At Malaka camp, East Gaza, the centre of protests in Gaza, Israeli forces used live ammunition, rubber bullets and tear gas.

Palestinian Land Day started in 1976 after an Israeli government announcement to expropriate large swathes of land. A general strike ensued with confrontations between Palestinians and the Israeli army leading to six Palestinians being killed, hundreds injured and arrested.

The Great March of Return, a series of protests at the Gaza Strip, was launched on March 30, 2018. The protests demanded Palestinians be allowed to return to the land they were displaced from in current-day Israel. The protesters are speaking out against the blockade of the Gaza Strip and the US’ move of its embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

The Great March of Return has continued despite initial plans to only last until Nakba Day, May 15, 2018.

Nakba Day, commemorated on the May 15, means “Day of Catastrophe” in Arabic. It was inaugurated by Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat in 1998, fifty years after the Israeli Declaration of Independence.