New Zealand's government on Monday introduced a bill it plans to rush into law that would ban the types of weapons a terrorist used to kill 50 people at two mosques.

Police Minister Stuart Nash said that if lawmakers pass the bill as expected, the new law will take effect April 12, less than a month after the March 15 terror attacks.

Plans for law changes were first announced by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern in the days after the attacks, when the government imposed an immediate ban on the sales of such weapons.

The bill has bipartisan support and could even pass with a unanimous vote of all 120 lawmakers.

"These are guns that are designed to kill people," Nash said.

He said one of the weapons used by the gunman was an AR-15 style rifle, and that all the weapons the gunman used in the attacks would be banned.

The bill would ban "military-style" semi-automatic guns and high-capacity magazines.

It would also ban semi-automatic shotguns that could be fitted with detachable magazines and pump-action shotguns that can hold more than five rounds.

The bill wouldn't ban guns often used by farmers and hunters, including semi -automatic .22-caliber or smaller guns that hold up to 10 rounds, or shotguns that hold up to five rounds.