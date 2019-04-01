Leaders across the world on Monday congratulated Turkey’s president for his party’s win in local elections.

The leaders called President Recep Tayyip Erdogan after unofficial results showed the Justice and Development (AK) Party won nearly 45 percent of the vote in Sunday’s local elections, according to Turkish presidential sources.

Leaders congratulating Erdogan include Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, tripartite Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina Chairman Milorad Dodik, former Bosniak Member of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina Bakir Izetbegovic, Guinean President Alpha Conde, and Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama.

Additionally, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan tweeted on Monday: "I am delighted to congratulate friend of Pakistan Recep Tayyip Erdogan on another important victory in the Turkish local elections."

"The people of Pakistan wish him many more successes," he added.