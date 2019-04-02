British MPs voted against four possible alternative plans for Brexit on Monday after also rejecting the government's deal with the EU three times.

Proposed alternatives for retaining much closer economic ties after Brexit, holding a second referendum or stopping Brexit to prevent a no-deal departure all failed to win a majority of votes in parliament.

With just 12 days until the UK must come up with a new plan or crash out of the bloc, the House of Commons was considering a variety of options. Two ideas – staying in the EU customs union or holding a second referendum on Brexit – have emerged as the most likely plans to succeed.

Both those ideas have been rejected by British Prime Minister Theresa May.

TRT World's Simon McGregor-Wood reports.

May's deal

But the divorce deal she negotiated with the EU has been rejected by Parliament three times, leaving Britain less than two weeks from a chaotic no-deal Brexit.

May has not given up on her deal, which was rejected by Parliament on Friday by a 58-vote margin – its narrowest defeat yet, but still substantial. She could try to bring the agreement back for a fourth time later this week.

May's spokesman, James Slack, said the prime minister "believes there is a majority in the House for leaving in an orderly way with a deal," and her agreement was the best on offer.

Slack rejected speculation that the government could take drastic actions, such as asking Queen Elizabeth II to suspend Parliament or getting her to refuse to sign legislation.

"We don't have any intention of involving the queen in this process," he said.