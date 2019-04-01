Lal Krishna Advani, 91, one of the founding fathers of India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), would have perhaps sensed he was being pushed into political oblivion and irrelevance long ago. When on March 21 the BJP announced its first list of candidates for the general election that begins next month -- to elect the country’s 17th Lok Sabha or Lower House of Parliament -- and dropped Advani’s name, he chose not to react.

Party president Amit Shah, who rose to prominence as Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s sidekick, said he will instead contest his first national election from Gandhinagar in Gujarat, the place Advani -- who served three terms as the BJP president -- has represented six times in Parliament since 1991. Shah is already a member of the Upper House of Parliament, elections to which are based on winning the votes of legislators and not the citizens directly.

Within a month of Modi taking charge as India’s prime minister in May 2014, Shah became party president. In August that year, he announced that Advani, former prime minister Atal Behari Vajpayee and former BJP president Murli Manohar Joshi -- the three founding fathers of the party in 1980 -- would now be part of a newly formed advisory council of elders called the Margdarshak Mandal, effectively announcing their retirement from running the affairs of the party. It has been nearly five years since the council was formed but it has not met even once.

While Vajpayee opted out of the electoral race in 2009 due to failing health and eventually died on August 16, 2018, both Advani and Joshi, who had been elected to the Lok Sabha in 2014, continued to attend Parliament. Now, both have been dropped from the party’s list of candidates. While Advani has remained incommunicado since the announcement, Joshi chose to make the party’s decision public by writing a letter to the voters of his constituency (Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh) saying the party had told him he could no longer contest.

“A generational change happens everywhere, the lack of finesse in doing so is what is striking,” said Sudha Pai, political analyst and author. “It looks as if he [Advani] wasn’t even consulted,” the former political science teacher at New Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru University added. The BJP itself has chosen to remain silent on the issue. Party spokesperson Anil Baluni declined to comment when asked about what would now be Advani’s fate in the BJP.

Analysts said the move marks both a generational and functional shift in the way the BJP is now run. While the Advani-Vajpayee era saw a BJP that was known for its leaders’ dignified conduct in public life, Advani is actually the original architect and engineer of the right-wing party’s polarising project that propelled its rise to an absolute majority in the general election of 2014, in which the BJP won 282 of the total 543 seats.

It was under his first term as party president from 1986 to 1991 that the BJP rose from two seats in the Lok Sabha in 1984 to 85 in 1989, after it took a calculated turn towards Hindutva, or militant Hinduism. In that period as other political parties worked on caste identities to wean voters away from the Congress, Advani chose to work on championing a politics based on appealing to the Hindu identity. On September 20 1990, he embarked upon a rath yatra or ‘journey on a chariot’ from the Somnath temple in Gujarat to Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh (the birthplace of the Hindu god Ram) to demand a temple for the revered deity at a place where a mosque named after India’s first Mughal emperor Babur stood until December 6 1992.

To this day, Advani and Joshi are facing trial in the conspiracy case for the demolition, given effect to in a matter of hours, by a marauding mob of slogan shouting, armed men. The demolition triggered a wave of Hindu-Muslim riots in parts of the country and tensions continued to simmer several months later.