Zuzana Caputova, a liberal public prosecutor, has won the presidential election in Slovakia.

According to the official final result published on Sunday, the 45-year-old achieved 58.4 percent of the votes in the decisive second round.

This will be the first time that a woman has been the head of state in Slovakia. Her opponent, EU Commissioner Maros Sefcovic, nominated by the governing Social Democratic Party, managed 41.6 percent of the votes.

At 41.8 percent, voter turnout was the lowest since of elections in autumn 1989.

The election winner announced that she will host talks with current government on close cooperation despite the decisive result. But, her formal assumption of office will not take place until June 15.

Lawyer, mother and environmental activist

Caputova studied law at Comenius University in Bratislava.

She graduated in 1996 and subsequently worked for several years in the local municipality of the small western town of Pezinok, close to the capital Bratislava, first as a member of the legal department and later in the executive committee of the city administration.

In 2010 she founded a law firm and worked as a lawyer for years. Her work at the Open Society Foundations - which was founded by George Soros - was one of the most common reasons for criticism against her during the election campaign