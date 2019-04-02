Fatih Mehmet Macoglu won the mayorship for Tunceli province on Sunday, securing 32.7 percent of the votes and becoming the first communist mayor of a province in Turkey.

Turkish citizens voted in local elections across the country to elect their mayors and municipal council members for the next five years on Sunday, March 31.

According to preliminary results, Macoglu, the candidate for the Communist Party of Turkey (TKP), has been elected as the new mayor of Tunceli municipality defeating his rivals from the CHP and HDP.

Macoglu bagged 5,887 votes, while Opposition HDP candidate Nursat Yesil received 5,169 votes, according to unofficial results.

Tunceli is located in the eastern part of Turkey, which is dominantly Alawite-Zaza-Kurdish. The population is nearly 90,000. Tunceli was the CHP’s only stronghold in the Kurdish region in modern Turkish politics. However, in the last municipal elections in 2014, the HDP won in Tunceli’s municipality, with 42 percent of votes, ahead of the CHP.

Macoglu first gained popularity when he became the first-ever communist municipal mayor of a small town, Ovacik, in eastern Turkey.

He was born in the Ovacik district on December 20, 1968, and started his career in 1989 working in the Health Ministry in the town of Bozkir, Konya. Then he moved Pertek, Tunceli, from 1992 to 2007.