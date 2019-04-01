The United States has halted delivery of equipment related to the stealthy F-35 fighter jets to Turkey, a Pentagon spokesman said in a statement on Monday.

The US marked the first concrete step to block delivery of the jet to the NATO ally in light of Ankara's planned purchase of a Russian missile defence system.

"Pending an unequivocal Turkish decision to forgo delivery of the S-400, deliveries and activities associated with the stand-up of Turkey's F-35 operational capability have been suspended," Air Force Lieutenant Colonel Mike Andrews, a Department of Defense spokesman, said in a statement.

The Pentagon said that it had started to look at secondary sources to produce parts for F-35s that were being developed in Turkey.

"Secondary sources of supply for Turkish produced parts are in development. We very much regret the current situation facing our F-35 partnership, but the DoD is taking prudent steps to protect the shared investments made in our critical technology," the statement says.

In recent days, US officials told their Turkish counterparts they will not receive further shipments of F-35 related equipment needed to prepare for the arrival of the stealthy jet, two sources familiar with the situation told Reuters on Monday.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan has refused to back down from Ankara's planned purchase of a Russian S-400 missile defence system that the United States has said would compromise the security of F-35 aircraft.

Last week, Turkey’s Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu met with his Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov, and said that the S-400 purchase would go ahead.

Cavusoglu at the beginning of March made clear why Turkey is buying Russian S-400 missile defence systems.

"We are buying the S-400s because we couldn’t purchase them [Patriots] from our western allies," asking guarantee the approval of the system by the US Congress.

The sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told Reuters the next shipment of training equipment, and all subsequent shipments of F-35 related material, had been cancelled.

The aircraft is built by Lockheed Martin Corp.

The disagreement over the F-35 is the latest of a series of diplomatic disputes between Washington and Ankara including Turkish demands that the United States extradite Fetullah Gulen, differences over Middle East policy and the war in Syria, and sanctions on Iran.

Ankara insists the extradition of US-based cleric Fetullah Gulen, the leader of Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO) the group behind the coup attempt in July 2016 in Turkey that claimed lives of more than 250.