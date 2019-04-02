EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier said that Britain's disorderly exit from the European Union without a deal is becoming more likely by the day after the UK parliament again rejected alternatives to the government's unpopular divorce deal.

Despite the downbeat assessment, Barnier did say that "we can still hope to avoid it" through intensive work in London ahead of an April 10 EU summit. A no-deal Brexit could come as soon two days after that.

Despite the difficulties of a chaotic exit, "the EU will be able to manage," Barnier said, although he warned that "not everything will be smooth."

Exit without a deal would affect trade and travel overnight, with new checks on borders and new regulations on dealings between Britain and the 27 remaining EU nations.

The EU had negotiated a long transition period with British Prime Minister Theresa May, but it was linked to the overall agreement that the UK parliament has rejected up to now.

"There is no transition if there is no deal," Barnier warned, and the sudden exit would be all the more frenzied because of it.

Barnier insisted the EU would not renegotiate the 585-page withdrawal agreement but said he was willing to open up the political declaration with came with the legal text.

"If the UK so wishes, we are ready to rework the political declaration as long as the fundamental principles of the EU are respected," he said.

TRT World'sKevin Ozebek has more.