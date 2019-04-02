At least two people were critically injured and 10 others hurt after hundreds of fans stampeded during a vigil for slain rapper Nipsey Hussle in Los Angeles late Monday, officials and media reports said.

Gunfire was reported in a crowd outside Hussle’s clothing store, Marathon Clothing, in south Los Angeles, where he was shot and killed on Sunday, police and media reports said. But Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore said on Twitter: “Reports of shots fired at the vigil do not appear accurate.”

The Los Angeles Times said several people were stabbed after a fight broke out at the vigil and two people were in a critical condition. Reuters could not immediately confirm the report.

A local ABC news station reported on Twitter: “A HUGE stampede of people rushed out of the @NipseyHussle memorial area. People thought they heard something break or a loud noise and started running.”