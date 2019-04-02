UN chief Antonio Guterres warned Tuesday against growing hatred of Muslims, less than a month after a deadly terrorist attack on mosques in New Zealand killed at least 50 people.

His remarks came during a speech at Egypt's Al Azhar, the Sunni Muslim world's foremost religious institution, where he met Grand Imam Ahmed al Tayeb.

"Around the world, we are seeing ever-rising anti-Muslim hatred, anti-Semitism, racism and xenophobia," the UN secretary general said.

He cited the March 15 New Zealand mosque attacks by a white supremacist as well as a 2018 synagogue shooting in Pittsburgh that killed 11 people and is believed to be the deadliest against Jews in US history.