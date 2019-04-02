Three shadowy oligarchs are surveying Ukraine's Maidan square from a rooftop balcony while sipping their drinks.

"It's one week before the election. We worked hard for our candidates. They're almost neck and neck, now let the best man win," says one.

"What good will that bring me?" asks another.

This is a scene from "Servant of the People," which is one of Ukraine’s most popular TV shows where an honest history schoolteacher becomes president by accident.

The teacher fights against corruption caused by the country’s old way of doings and shadowy oligarchs and corrupt politicians.

And Volodymyr Zelensky is playing that role. In real life, he now is is leading the race to become Ukraine's next president.

No joke, Zelensky is taking the lead

Comedian Volodymyr Zelensky is the favourite to become Ukraine's president after results on Monday showed him dominating the first-round vote despite many initially dismissing his candidacy as a joke.

The 41-year-old's political experience has been limited to playing the president in his TV show but he leapfrogged establishment candidates amid public frustration over corruption and a stalling economy.

Results published on April Fools' Day, an irony not lost on Ukrainian social media, showed Zelensky taking 30 percent in Sunday's first round, almost double the 16 percent vote share of incumbent Poroshenko.

The two will meet in a run-off vote on April 21 after almost 93 percent of counted ballots showed ex-prime minister Yulia Tymoshenko and dozens of other candidates falling out of the race.

If Zelensky wins then, as polls and analysts suggest, he will take the reins of one of the poorest countries in Europe, a nation of 45 million people fighting Russian-backed separatists in its industrial east.

Can oligarchs influence him?

"It is impossible to influence me," Zelensky told the news website Gordon in December.

However, his relationship with one of the country's wealthiest tycoons has stoked worries among some investors and voters, and accusations from his political opponents, that he is in the pocket of oligarch Ihor Kolomoisky.

One of Ukraine's most popular TV channels 1+1, owned by Kolomoisky, has given Zelensky a powerful platform in recent months during his meteoric rise to the brink of the presidency.