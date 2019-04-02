On April 2, 1979, the Iranian revolutionary leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini proclaimed an Islamic republic after the two-day national referendum on establishing a new system to replace the deposed monarchy.

The liberalising classes and secular groups had promised just a “republic” with parliamentary sovereignty.

But Khomeini would not have it: “Those seeking to divorce the word Islamic from the republic in the referendum are traitors,” he said.

Many of the 98 percent who approved it had no ideas what an 'Islamic republic' might look like. Many feared being labelled “traitors” or facing revolutionary reprisals.

That was just a taste of things to come.

Khomeini’s Islamic Republic has survived over forty years, and perhaps beyond expectations, not so much because it has been popular but primarily because it is based on a hierarchical structure of absolute control, led by an unelected Supreme Leader.

It combines several layers of councils below the leader composed of some 150 hardline clerics who approve all his decisions and whose combined power rests above those of the president and the parliament.

The system is secured and enforced by the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) who enjoy far-reaching powers. It remains fiercely revolutionary, anti-American and anti-Israeli with unwavering support for Palestinians, and now with a widening role in the Middle East. These are non-negotiable jewels in its crown.

Iran is widely viewed in the West as a destabilising force in the Middle East, but it boasts its defeat of Daesh in Syria and Iraq as blocking American meddling in the region. The US administration’s confrontational style has moved Iran closer to Russia and China who offer economic and military support.

“Iranians have participated 12 times in electing presidents … voted for 10 Islamic consultative assemblies, five city councils and five Assemblies of Experts,” boasts Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in his 40th-anniversary speech.

True, but he forgot to mention that those were all exclusivist elections stage-managed to include only the candidates of the inner circle of the ruling elite.

The opposition has been relentlessly wiped out starting soon after the revolution when Khomeini began removing from power all liberal and leftist politicians. Then came the eight-year Iraq war and the thousands of extrajudicial executions of 1988, followed by one decade of the alleged “chain murders” of dissident intellectuals.