In an article published in the Harvard Business Review in 2010, two economists predicted the ongoing trade war between the United States and China.

That year China surpassed Japan and became the world’s second largest economy right behind the United States, a spot it still maintains.

Thomas Hout and Pankaj Ghemawat, the authors, saw China helping steer its companies into the high-tech era, something they said would create friction with the US and European governments.

Beijing was forcing multinational companies to share their technology and designs with local Chinese partners in sectors such as high speed rail and renewable energy, says Hout.

“So we figured that this race will continue and Western governments will make attempts to contain it and that’s exactly what’s happened,” he told TRT World in a recent interview.

Since last year, the US and China have targeted each other’s exports with tariffs. Washington accuses Beijing of devaluing Chinese currency, the renminbi, to make its exports cheaper and stealing technology from American firms.

The US trade deficit - the difference between exports and imports - with China hit record high of more than $323 billion in 2018.

The two sides are now in talks to diffuse tensions and officials expect some sort of an outcome later this month.

But the trade war has cast a shadow on the global economic outlook.

Experts have raised doubts if it will convince Chinese leaders to implement much-needed reforms such as reducing the size of its dominant public companies.

It also highlights the shortcomings of American businesses.

Morita’s warning

In the 1980s, the US was embroiled in a similar trade dispute with one of its closest allies - Japan.

Japanese cars, stereos and TVs flooded the US market and American lawmakers weren’t happy about frequent layoffs at local factories.

They accused Tokyo of deliberately devaluing its currency and not opening the market for US-based telecommunication equipment makers.

But the late Akio Morita, the co-founder of Japan’s electronic giant Sony, at the time said that American executives were prioritising quick profits over long-term stability by moving production overseas to low-cost centres.

“This phenomenon is leading to what I call hollowing out of American industry. America’s industrial establishment is being reduced to a mere shell, and the same is happening all over Europe,” he wrote in his book Made in Japan.

There was also dispute over Japanese telecoms companies outpacing their American counterparts. Morita said that was because of better quality of Japanese products.

Any claim to the contrary wouldn’t hold since products such as switchboards were bought by experts who specialised in the sector and not the general public, he said.