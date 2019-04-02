A four-member delegation from the United Nations is visiting Sri Lanka to look into how the country is upholding its obligations under the UN Convention against Torture.

During the visit, the members of UN's Subcommittee on Prevention of Torture and other Cruel, Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment (SPT) are due to meet with the island’s human rights commission as well as civil society organisations.

The visit comes on the heels of the two-year extension of a resolution at the UN Human Rights Council for Sri Lanka to fulfil its commitment to investigate alleged abuses during its civil war.

Sri Lanka's 26-year civil war came to a bloody end in 2009 when Sri Lankan troops defeated separatist Tamil Tiger militants (LTTE) who fought for an independent homeland for ethnic minority Tamils.

During war-time, the country was pock-marked with allegations of human rights violations perpetrated by both sides. A Human Rights Watch report documented “forced recruitment, abusive forced labour, and restrictions on movement that place their lives at risk” by the LTTE.

The island also witnessed the rise of white van incidents, squads in the eponymous white vans that abducted individuals - either from their homes or the street - to deposit them in an undisclosed location, torture them and then consign them to the streets either dead or alive.

The notorious Joseph Camp, a military camp in the island’s north, was allegedly the site of torture, detention and sexual violence. A report by ITJP documents that many witnesses in their study “experienced multiple incidents of rape, torture of a sexual nature and other forms of sexual violence”.

The report details that torture methods included “falaka [foot whipping], asphyxiation [most commonly a plastic bag soaked in petrol put over the head but also using chilli powder], kicking, slapping and beatings with wooden batons and plastic pipes, whipping with metal wires and cables, suspension from pulleys or hooks in the ceiling and various forms of water torture.” This was often done while the victim was tied up.

“There was also branding with hot metal rods, burning with cigarettes and lighters, pulling out of fingernails with pliers, and slapping both ears to the point of causing bleeding,” the report stated.

Reports of torture continued to be documented in the country as late as 2017 - with a study released in February 2019 by the London-based Freedom from Torture documenting evidence of torture. Another report by ITJP logged 76 cases of torture from 2015, noting that at least 19 of the cases documented attempted suicide after their experiences.